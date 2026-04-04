One dead, one injured in Edgewood double shooting

The Harford County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information to contact them after two men were shot in the Edgewood neighborhood on Friday night, leaving one dead.

The incident took place around 11:15 p.m, according to police, who say they were dispatched near Grempler Way and Brookside Drive for a report of a shooting.

Officers say they arrived less than a minute after the report, and found a 22-year-old man who had been shot in the shoulder/neck area. The man, who remains anonymous, was stabilized by deputies and later taken to a Baltimore-area trauma center.

Police were then notified of another person lying in the street on the 1900 block of Eloise Lane, near the area where the shooting occurred.

A 20-year-old Edgewood male, later identified as Bryan H. Burrows, was found unconscious and not breathing, with a gunshot to the chest. Police rendered aid to the man, but he was later pronounced dead on the scene by EMS personnel.

Police say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident as the two men are known to each other.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Thumma at 443-567-7201.