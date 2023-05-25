Watch CBS News
Eastbound bay bridge lanes cleared after crash, traffic remains

BALTIMORE — Both eastbound lanes on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge were blocked Thursday morning after a crash, the Maryland Transportation Authority said.

Traffic was backed up over five miles ahead of the eastbound span. 

An injury response was made, but the extent of any injuries is unknown. 

This story is still developing and will be updated. 

First published on May 25, 2023 / 11:58 AM

