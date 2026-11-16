Early morning chill with beautiful afternoons this week in Maryland

Early morning frost is fading and we're gearing up for a nice and sunny day. The next few mornings we will be dealing with frost and freeze conditions, but the afternoons will turn comfy, especially by mid to late week.

The next chance of wet weather wouldn't arrive until Sunday at the earliest.

Cold mornings, beautiful afternoons across Baltimore metro

Temperatures remain below normal for mid-November over the next few days.

The chilly spell will last through Tuesday, with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Temperatures will bottom-out in the upper 20s and lower 30s each morning through the middle of the workweek.

The first hard freeze of the season is possible in some of the colder spots. A few heavy frosts are a good bet in Baltimore through Wednesday morning. BWI will probably record its first freeze of the season.

Pleasant weekend before Thanksgiving across Maryland

Looking ahead, a warm-up begins by midweek. Much warmer weather is likely by the end of next week, with afternoon temperatures warming into the mid and upper 60s as we head into the weekend before Thanksgiving Week. The forecast also remains dry through Saturday.

A chance of rain will start to increase on Sunday, ahead of the next cool-down.