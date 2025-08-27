Early fall-like feel in Maryland, very high pollen continues

Maryland's weather word of the day is refreshing! Besides very high pollen counts, the weather is absolutely delightful weather. Additional clouds will pass through Thursday and Friday, but will not provide any significant rain for the state.

Maryland dealing with very high pollen

You will want to make sure you're taking your allergy medication over the next seven to ten days with high to very high levels of pollen. As of Wednesday morning, grass and ragweed continue to be at very high levels with mold and weeds at moderate levels. There is nothing to flush the pollen out of the air, so these high counts will continue through the Labor Day Weekend all across Maryland.

Early fall-like weather continues in Maryland

After a record humid July, this week's weather feels incredible across Maryland. A deep trough of low pressure across the eastern seaboard is allowing reinforcing shots of fresh, crisp, and seasonably cool air.

ANOTHER WEATHER WINNER WEDNESDAY: Maryland is on a roll! Weather word of the day is "inviting". Biggest problem is the pollen! Ragweed, grass, weeds, & mold moderate to high. Take your meds! Made huge difference for me today. Otherwise enjoy 10/10 outdoor weather! We deserve it😎 pic.twitter.com/6Yf804iKXg — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) August 27, 2025

On this winner of a Wednesday expect a partly to mostly sunny sky with highs in the upper 70s to near 80°. A refreshing breeze out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph will give today a fresh feel. If you're taking your dog to "Bark at the Park" for the Orioles game at 6:35 p.m. First pitch temperature should be in the mid-70s with late inning temperatures running around 70°.

Thursday and Friday will be a touch warmer with winds on Thursday out of the southwest and Friday out of the west-northwest. Both days we'll be in close proximity to a cold front, so highs should climb into the lower 80s before the front fully crosses the area late Friday. Despite this front bringing extra clouds, it should pass through the area dry.

Maryland enjoys a lovely Labor Day Weekend

Expect gorgeous weather for all of Maryland for the Labor Day Weekend. Mornings will range from chilly out in the mountains to cool and crisp in Baltimore and toward the coast.

Afternoon hours look partly to mostly sunny and nice with low humidity.

LOVELY LABOR DAY WEEKEND FOR MARYLAND: It's a rarity these summer holiday weekends are picture perfect all three days. Well we picked a four-leaf clover this year. Gorgeous! While it may not be the warmest, still decent for beaches. Ideal for hiking, state parks, grilling! Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/Hz8v07KIyM — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) August 27, 2025

With an east to northeast wind developing over the weekend into early next week at the beaches, we'll need to monitor rip current risk as it could elevate to moderate and/or high levels with the onshore flow.