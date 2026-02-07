79-year-old man dies from injuries after burning possessions in barrel at Dundalk home

A 79-year-old man has died from the injuries he received during a burn barrel fire in Dundalk, Maryland.

It happened just after 4:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Tolson Avenue. Baltimore County Police and firefighters were called to the home for a welfare check on the victim. Police said that the victim was using the barrel to burn some of his personal papers and cardboard in the backyard. The victim then used gasoline to "accelerate the fire." The fire then "erupted and involved him."

The victim was identified as Herminio Quinto. He passed later in the day on Saturday.

The cause of the fire was ruled to be accidental by police due to the use of gasoline.

Quinto's death is the fifth fire-related death in Baltimore County in 2026. The Baltimore County government asks that anyone who is looking to open burn something should visit the Fire Marshal's website for more information. Or if you are looking for a fire safety tip or to see if you are eligible for a free smoke alarm, call 410-887-1822.