Temporary flight restriction in Baltimore for SAIL 250 Maryland includes drone ban

A temporary flight restriction has been issued for downtown Baltimore as Sail 250 Maryland begins.

Any air travel in and around SAIL 250 events will result in criminal fines up to $100,000 and possibly prison time.

From June 24 through June 30, TFR restrictions will be enforced in:

Baltimore's Inner Harbor

Fells Point

North Locust Point

Under Armour Pier

Baltimore Peninsula

Martin State Airport

Drones are also off limits.

"Operating a drone in restricted airspace is dangerous and against the law. An Unmanned Aircraft System operator could lose control of the drone, threatening the safety and lives of those below," Maryland U.S. Attorney Kelly Hayes said in a statement. "Anyone who operates an Unmanned Aircraft System in the No-Drone Zone during Sail250 Maryland should expect to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

During temporary flight restrictions (TFRs), drones and other unmanned aircraft systems are prohibited from flying in specific airspace to prevent accidents and security threats.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, restriction details include size, altitude, date, time, and the types of operations that are restricted or permitted.

"The FBI will use its full suite of investigative and intelligence capabilities to ensure SAIL250 Maryland is safe for everyone," Special Agent in Charge Jimmy Paul said in a statement. "We will identify drone operators who are violating temporary flight restrictions, seize their drones, and support prosecution to the fullest extent possible."

Drone operators should look for active flight restrictions using an FAA-approved B4UFLY service provider before launching.

Click here for a list of providers offering free airspace awareness resources.