Drivers dispute E-ZPass process while toll penalty grace period pushed back to mid-December

BALTIMORE - Those who are delinquent on E-ZPass toll payments have another two weeks before they get blasted with fines.

The Maryland Transportation Authority extended the E-ZPass grace period to 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 14.

It's good news for people who still have unpaid video tolls from the state.

However, not everyone is happy with this process.

Even though the customer assistance program deadline has been pushed back, on Thursday, there was still a line out of the door for most of the day at the Fort McHenry Tunnel customer service center.

Most were waiting to pay their tolls, but some disputed toll fees and penalties they say were unfair in the first place.

"This is the holidays, money is tight, people just need time to pay that money," Baltimore resident Alfred Carter said.

Drivers with outstanding toll balances from the state of Maryland now have more time to have their civil penalties waived.

Some are also hoping to get answers.

"I tried going online. My responder didn't work online," said Parkville resident Billy Horr. "They won't accept the calls online. I tried three days in a row. Waited, waited, waited."

Many told WJZ that the online center isn't working well for them.

"You can't go online to do anything," Baltimore resident Eric McDuffie said. "They shouldn't charge you $25 to mail you a piece of paper when you can't pay in the toll."

Each citation sent by the Maryland Transportation Authority includes a $25 civil penalty.

Citations are mailed after a notice of toll due is issued and go unpaid by the payment due date.

Y'all took the people out of the toll. It's not my fault when I ride through there that I can't pay my $6," McDuffie said.

"I don't understand why they don't have people in the toll booths, as they used to, to accept cash," Alfred said. "To receive mail, a bill in the mail from six or seven months ago with all of these civil penalties, like, nobody wants to do that. I want to pay as I go."

In March 2020, in response to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Maryland switched to statewide all electronic tolling.

In a statement to WJZ, MDTA said, in part: "Transitioning to permanent, highway-speed all-electronic tolling (AET)/cashless tolling has been part of MDTA's long-term strategic plan, because of the traffic, safety, and environmental benefits that it brings for our customers."

In that statement, MDTA also encouraged people to sign up for E-ZPass.

Transponders are free, there is no monthly fee for Maryland addresses.

MDTA Executive Director Will Pines told WJZ that this two-week extension of the grace period will be the final extension.

If you have an unpaid video toll from the State of Maryland, you have until 11:59 pm on Dec. 14 to pay your balance without facing any escalating fees.