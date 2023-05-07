Drive-thru ATM stolen from Truist Bank in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE - A drive-thru ATM was stolen from a Truist Bank early Sunday in Timonium.
The theft happened just before 4 a.m. on Timonium Road.
When Baltimore County police arrive, the drive-thru ATM had been forcefully removed.
Police were unable to locate the ATM.
Anyone with information on this ATM theft should call police at 410-307-2020.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.