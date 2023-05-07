Watch CBS News
Local News

Drive-thru ATM stolen from Truist Bank in Baltimore County

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - A drive-thru ATM was stolen from a Truist Bank early Sunday in Timonium.

The theft happened just before 4 a.m. on Timonium Road.

When Baltimore County police arrive, the drive-thru ATM had been forcefully removed.

Police were unable to locate the ATM.

Anyone with information on this ATM theft should call police at 410-307-2020.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on May 7, 2023 / 4:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.