Dreary and Cool for Father's Day in Maryland

Temperatures will feel more like Fall on Father's Day.

We're now on the north side of a front, bringing cooler air vs neighborhoods to the south in places like Virginia. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon. That's a far cry from what's typically expected in mid-June: mid 80s.

Sunday will be a dreary close to the weekend with very little in the way of sunshine expected. This morning we started with reduced visibility thanks to mist, drizzle and fog. Shower chances increases this afternoon across the area. A few heavier showers are possible going into the evening and overnight.

Monday starts with some wet weather, as well. Cool air remains in place to start the work week - temperatures are expected to peak in the 60s and 70s once again.

As the previously mentioned front starts to track northward and we eventually end up south of it, we'll start to feel more like summer and less like September/October. Midweek highs are expected to be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Other than a few showers, there isn't all that much to watch in the next couple of days. Our attention turns to Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center already has a risk for severe thunderstorms across most of Maryland tagged for Thursday. The First Alert Weather team will continue to monitor that part of the forecast for any Juneteenth activities planned in our area.