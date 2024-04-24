Dr. Carey M. Wright appointed as next Maryland State Superintendent of Schools

The Maryland State Board of Education has voted to appoint Dr. Carey M. Wright as the next Maryland State Superintendent of Schools.

Her term will begin July 1.

Wright has served as the Interim State Superintendent of Schools since October 23, 2023.

The selection of Dr. Wright follows an extensive nationwide search process that began in October 2023, the Department of Education said.

"During our search process, stakeholders told us Maryland needs an experienced school leader with a clear track record of improving outcomes for children and an understanding of public education in Maryland," said Search Committee Chair and State Board Vice President Dr. Joshua Michael. "Our search yielded a candidate who brings decades of service as a teacher and systems leader in Maryland who has also led transformational reform as a state superintendent. Dr. Carey Wright is the leader for this moment, ready to move in partnership and with purpose to improve outcomes for children in Maryland."

Wright has decades in Maryland as an educator in Prince George's, Howard and Montgomery County Public Schools as a teacher, principal, director of special education and associate superintendent.

She served as the Chief Academic Officer in DC Public Schools.

Wright earned her bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees from the University of Maryland, College Park.

"Dr. Carey Wright's distinguished career as an educator, administrator, and leader in public education has uniquely prepared her to meet this moment as Maryland's State Superintendent," said Maryland Gov. Wes Moore. "She is a champion for students, and I'm confident that she is the leader we need to fulfill the promise of creating a world-class public education system for Maryland."

Under Dr. Wright's leadership as Interim State Superintendent, the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) has successfully managed a transition of superintendent administrations, worked in concert with the State Board to take significant actions necessary to improve Maryland's math and literacy rates, and built foundational relationships with key stakeholders.

"I am honored to be selected as the State Superintendent of Schools for Maryland and I'm grateful to the State Board of Education for this amazing opportunity. Growing up in Maryland, I know how good our schools are and how much better we can be," Wright said. "I believe by advancing literacy and mathematics for every child at every level from prekindergarten to high school graduation, we can prepare students for the career pathway they choose and success in life. Our work will bring transformational change and elevate public education in ways that will benefit today's students and future generations."

Wright will begin a full four-year term on July 1, 2024, and will receive a salary at an annual rate of $360,500.