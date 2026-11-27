The City of Annapolis is bringing back its free parking program for the downtown area during the holiday period.

The free parking program runs from Thanksgiving through New Year's.

Visitors heading into the city will be able to park for free for up to two hours at any metered or kiosk-enforced space when using the ParkMobile app, according to a statement released by the city.

In addition, drivers will get the first hour free at the Mills-Hillman garage, located at 145 Gorman Street, when using the parking app. Users can also extend their time with payment via the app.

Drivers without a smartphone can still get free holiday parking by calling 877-727-5758.

Residents of the City of Annapolis can get two hours of free parking at city-owned downtown garages when providing proof of residency. Those garages include Gotts, Knighton, Park Place, and Mills-Hillman.

City officials started the free parking program several years ago to get more people to spend time in the downtown area during the holidays.

"Beyond the scenic harbor views and cozy cups of hot chocolate, Annapolis lights up with historic traditions, festive parades, late-night shopping and community celebrations for all ages," said a news release.

The City of Annapolis urges people to check out a variety of events happening downtown during the holiday season here.