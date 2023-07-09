Double stabbing in Southwest Baltimore leaves one person in critical condition

BALTIMORE -- Detectives are investigating a double stabbing in Baltimore's Hollins Market neighborhood, according to authorities.

Officers were sent to the 1200 block of West Pratt Street to investigate a report of a stabbing a few minutes before 4 p.m. on Saturday, police said.

That's when they found two males suffering from stab wounds, according to authorities.

Medics took the two males to local hospitals to receive treatment for their injuries, police said.

One of them is in critical condition, according to authorities.

There are no suspects in custody in relation to the stabbing at this time, police said.

Anyone with information about the stabbing can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.