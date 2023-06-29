Watch CBS News
Local News

Double shooting in NW Baltimore leaves one dead

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - A person was killed in a double shooting Wednesday evening in Northwest Baltimore, police said.

Officers were patrolling the 5200 block of Reisterstown Road when they were alerted about a possible shooting. Police found a 47-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg at the intersection of West Belvedere Road and Reisterstown Road.

An unresponsive unidentified male was also found with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on June 28, 2023 / 8:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.