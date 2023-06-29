Double shooting in NW Baltimore leaves one dead

BALTIMORE - A person was killed in a double shooting Wednesday evening in Northwest Baltimore, police said.

Officers were patrolling the 5200 block of Reisterstown Road when they were alerted about a possible shooting. Police found a 47-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg at the intersection of West Belvedere Road and Reisterstown Road.

An unresponsive unidentified male was also found with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.