Donate Life Family Fun Run returns to celebrate, raise awareness for organ donations

BALTIMORE -- Infinite Legacy will be hosting the 16th annual Donate Life Family Fun Run at the Camden Yards Sports Complex on Saturday, September 28 in downtown Baltimore.

The annual 5k and 1k run or walk celebrate life, second chances, and the generosity of organ, eye and tissue donors. WJZ is a proud media sponsor.

"It's wonderful because these are the people that really understand what you and your family are going through," said transplant recipient Annabell Guillen.

The majority of the proceeds go toward raising awareness and education efforts of organ donors.

"Not only is it a fundraiser towards our outreach and education efforts, it's also an awareness building event, and then brings the community together to honor generous organ donors," said Adam Falzarno, the Infinite Legacy coordinator.

A second chance at life

Annabell Guillen was given a second chance at life when she received a new liver at Johns Hopkins Hospital. She was diagnosed with liver failure at 60 years old.

"I didn't really understand what it meant until I was on the other side," Guillen said. "The gratitude is so immense. I have no words honestly."

Guillen's son Pedro, her caretaker, is guiding her through the long road to recovery. Nearly two years since she received the transplant, she's thriving and enjoying her life to the fullest.

"Every morning when you wake up and everything hurts, you say, 'But I'm alive, I'm here, so it's worth it.'"

"We can end the waitlist"

Not everyone is fortunate to receive an organ donation. Nationally, there are more than 100,000 people waiting for organ transplants.

Falzarno says one donor can save up to eight lives.

"We can end the waitlist," Falzarno said. "There are so many people waiting and your donation can help us end that."