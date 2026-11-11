Advocates highlight domestic violence warning signs after Baltimore hospital employee's killing

Domestic violence advocates are emphasizing the importance of recognizing warning signs after an employee at Baltimore's MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital was stabbed to death in the hospital parking lot.

Tiera Gamble, 36, was allegedly killed by her husband on Nov. 4. Marquis Johnson was arrested and charged with murder.

According to charging documents obtained by CBS News Baltimore, Gamble was stabbed multiple times as her husband was dropping her off for work.

Domestic violence prevention advocates say it's important to recognize the warning signs that a relationship may be turning dangerous.

Domestic violence advocates are emphasizing the importance of recognizing warning signs after an employee at Baltimore's MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital was stabbed to death in the hospital parking lot. Baltimore Police

Recognizing the warning signs

Dr. Angelique McKoy, with the domestic violence prevention agency House of Ruth, said this type of violence can stem from toxic relationships that have been building over time.

"Couples argue, but how do couples recover? Is there mutual respect? Is there moving toward honoring each other or is there a control dynamic?" McKoy said.

According to charging documents, witnesses told police Gamble fell out of the driver's seat after being stabbed. Johnson then moved from the passenger seat behind the wheel and drove away.

After multiple attempts by Gamble's family to reach Johnson, police records say a woman answered his phone and reported that it had been discarded behind an apartment complex with blood on it.

McKoy said abusive relationships can involve multiple forms of behavior that may escalate over time.

"There could be verbal, psychological abuse, which talks about how we deal with one another," McKoy said. "How we gaslight each other. How this relationship is based on inequality and not mutual respect and those things you can see and feel them as they're happening."

Police investigation

Police said Gamble later died from her injuries and the car was found abandoned.

The following day, investigators found Johnson had returned home.

Charging documents say Johnson had injuries on his hand consistent with a stabbing. He was arrested, and investigators also recovered a knife they believe was used in the killing.

How to support someone experiencing abuse

McKoy said no one truly knows what happens behind closed doors. She stressed the importance of creating a safe space for loved ones who may be experiencing abuse.

"Friends and family can be a safe space to listen to hear about things that may not feel comfortable, to not judge, to be the person that says I'm sorry, you're going through this, how can I help in this moment," McKoy said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available through the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. You can also find resources through the Maryland Network Against Domestic Violence.