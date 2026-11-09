Woman allegedly stabbed to death by husband in parking lot of Baltimore's Good Samaritan Hospital, police say

An employee of Baltimore's MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband in the parking lot of the hospital, according to police and court documents.

The stabbing -- which happened Friday morning -- resulted in the death of hospital employee Tiera Gamble, said a statement shared by the Baltimore Police Department (BPD). Gamble was identified charging documents shared with CBS News Baltimore as the executive assistant to the director of psychological services at MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital.

Officers were called to MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital around 8 a.m. on a report of a stabbing, the statement said. After arriving, the officers found doctors treating an adult woman for stab wounds. Despite the efforts of medical personnel, the woman was pronounced dead of her injuries at the hospital.

Police say a witness saw Gamble fall out of the front driver's seat of a car in the lower parking lot of Good Samaritan Hospital. A man, identified by police as 37-year-old Marquis Johnson, was then seen by the witness getting out of the vehicle's passenger seat and switching to the driver's seat and then driving off, according to the charging documents.

"Gamble was then observed running several feet before collapsing, where she was observed to be suffering from apparent lacerations," the charging documents state.

After reviewing surveillance footage taken at the parking garage, police obtained a search warrant for a residence believed to have been shared between Gamble and Johnson.

The suspect was taken into custody at the residence in connection with the stabbing and has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and related charges in connection with the attack and Gamble's death, according to the court documents.

Investigators said they recovered a kitchen knife set that matched the description of the large kitchen knife found near Gamble's body, the charging documents said. "At the time of his arrest, Mr. Johnson was wearing distinctive blue tennis shoes that appeared to match the shoes worn by the suspect observed in surveillance footage recovered during the investigation of Ms. Gamble's murder."

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident. They are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact police at 410-396-2100, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.