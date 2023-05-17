Arrest made in NYC in death of man pushed, electrocuted on Baltimore metro tracks

Arrest made in NYC in death of man pushed, electrocuted on Baltimore metro tracks

Arrest made in NYC in death of man pushed, electrocuted on Baltimore metro tracks

BALTIMORE-- A man was arrested for pushing 28-year-old Christopher Foster onto subway tracks, killing him in downtown Baltimore last month.

Joseph Jerome White, 39, was located at a hotel in South Ozone Park in Queens, New York on Wednesday and was then taken into custody.

White is awaiting extradition back to Baltimore City where he will be charged with first-degree murder.

White is accused of shoving Foster onto metro tracks—killing him by electrocution— on April 12 at the Shot Tower station on East Baltimore Street.

Foster was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Foster was standing near the edge of the platform when a man, now identified as White, pushed him from behind, causing him to fall onto tracks, thus electrocuting him.

Anyone who has additional information should call the police at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.