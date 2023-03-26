Documents: Man reportedly killed roommate, left body in car behind gas station after fight over money

BALTIMORE - A 22-year-old year man's body was found in the backseat of a car behind a Northeast Baltimore gas station Friday after his roommate confessed to the murder, according to charging documents obtained by WJZ.

Jeffrey Brooks, who was reported missing Thursday, was located Friday in his own Subaru Outback in the back of the Carroll gas station in the 6700 block of Harford Road.

According to documents, Brooks had obvious signs of physical trauma and a gunshot wound to his head.

Markis Russell, 24, was charged with murder and assault following a physical altercation over money with his roommate, documents revealed.

Documents said Russell was stopped in his car on E. North Avenue on Friday, and police found a gun on the passenger's seat. He was taken by police to be interviewed on the whereabouts of his roommate.

Russell then told detectives that last Wednesday he came home and was confronted by Brooks about money that was reportedly owed to him.

Documents show Russell said he was planning to leave the apartment at the end of the month. He reportedly told police he was owed $470 of the deposit while Brooks was owed about $300.

Russell told officers there was a verbal argument that turned physical, in which, he said Brooks approached him with a knife.

That's when Russell, according to documents, confessed to shooting Brooks and then putting Brooks in the back of Brooks' car.

He then reportedly drove Brooks' body to behind the gas station, threw the keys somewhere in the area, and then ran home.

According to documents, Brooks' father told police he saw Russell leaving the apartment last Thursday with a wet vacuum. Brooks' girlfriend, who had access to the home, said the carpet was wet.

Initially, Russell told police he used the wet vacuum because they had a dog in the home and the apartment needed to be cleaning, according to documents.

On Friday, Russell was interviewed and confessed to the killing.