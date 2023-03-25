Baltimore homicide detectives arrest, charge roommate of man found dead in vehicle

BALTIMORE -- Detectives who were searching the city for a missing man learned from his roommate on Friday night that he wouldn't be found alive.

Jeffrey Brooks Jr., 22, had been reported missing on Thursday after he didn't show up to work in the morning, according to authorities.

His family had noticed that he wasn't answering his cell phone either, police said.

Brooks' family members told police that he had gotten into a physical altercation with his roommate, Markis Russell, 24, the day before he went missing, according to authorities.

Initially, missing persons detectives were attempting to find Brooks, but then homicide detectives were asked to take over the investigation, police said.

Homicide detectives talked to Brooks' family members and gathered enough information to find and question Russell, according to authorities.

Russell allegedly provided homicide detectives with "a full confession" about what happened between him and Brooks, police said. He also told police where they could find Brooks' remains.

After learning of Russell's confession, officers began looking for Brooks in Northeast Baltimore. They found him and his silver 2009 Subaru Outback in the 6800 block of Harford Road around 10:45 p.m. on Friday, according to authorities.

Investigators found Brooks in the back of the vehicle. Upon further investigation, they discovered that Brooks that been shot, police said.

WJZ staff at the site of the homicide investigation noticed that the crime scene was behind a community church.

There was a sad development in Northeast Baltimore tonight.



MTF pic.twitter.com/bUxarYXtRx — MolotovFlicker Ignoring Your Questions Since 1902® (@MolotovFlicker) March 25, 2023

Brooks' body was removed from the crime scene and taken to the medical examiner's office, according to authorities.

An autopsy will be performed on Brooks, police said.

Homicide detectives have charged Russell with the murder of Brooks, according to authorities.

As of Saturday afternoon, Russell was at the Baltimore Central Booking & Intake Center waiting to see a court commissioner, police said.