Documents: Baltimore man pointed gun at coaches for lack of child's playing time in elementary school gym

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore father was arrested for allegedly pulling a loaded gun on two basketball coaches at an elementary school game in West Baltimore.

Troy Antwaun Spencer, 48, has been charged with several handgun violations from an incident March 6 at Leith Middle/Elementary School.

According to charging documents obtained by WJZ, Spencer was upset with the lack of playing time his son was receiving.

Spencer confronted the coaches in the middle of a game, pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the coaches, saying "You better put my son into the game," documents said.

After a struggle on the sidelines, one of the coaches grabbed the gun away from Spencer, and put it in his car until police arrived.

Spencer has a criminal record and was prohibited from carrying a gun, according to charging documents.

Documents said Spencer pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 1997.