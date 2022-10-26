District says Mervo students disciplined appropriately after video shows student beaten at bus stop

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Public Schools officials told WJZ they took appropriate action with those involved in a fight at a bus stop where a Mervo High School student was brutally beaten earlier this week.

District officials did not say what that punishment is or how many were disciplined.

A disturbing video obtained by WJZ showed a Mervo High School student being brutally beaten near a bus stop on his way home from school on Monday.

The student—who classmates say is a freshman—was kicked in the head, shoved and punched by other students just blocks from the high school on Harford Road in Northeast Baltimore.

A witness told WJZ it looked like the student was about to lose consciousness.

"They was fighting right there. I didn't notice it was happening until they actually entirely started beating him up," the witness said. "It looked like he was about to pass out."

On Tuesday, Baltimore City and the school district announced a partnership to establish a school-based violence intervention pilot program in three schools, including Mervo.

Sarah Warren, Executive Director of Child Services and Support in Baltimore City Schools, told WJZ that even though the fight happened blocks from the school, the district's code of conduct supports disciplinary actions.

"If it happens during students moving to and from school, that is actually covered by our student code of conduct and so we do react to those situations with our disciplinary code," Warren said. "But I'd say more important than that we're trying to prevent those things from happening."

Warren added that with the new violence intervention program, which will start in the spring semester, the district's goal is not only to prevent violence inside the school, but outside it as well, involving students.

"They do a lot of work with restorative circles and healing circles in the wake of incidents," Warren said. "They bring their students together and they give them that space and time to talk about what they're going through."

But some Mervo parents say they are tempted to leave the school district altogether.

"Get out of the lease you're in and try and move out of Baltimore City," the parent said.