Dirt bike riders push back against Baltimore's crackdown, want meeting with commissioner

Baltimore City's latest crackdown on dirt bikes has some riders upset and asking for the mayor and police commissioner to meet with them.

They marched from Baltimore City Hall to police headquarters Wednesday afternoon.

Police Commissioner Richard Worley's spokeswoman said he is willing to meet with them.

Last month, Worley told the city council he "can't stand" the dirt bikes and police are doing everything they can to get them off the streets.

Some riders say the response is too heavy-handed.

Baltimore City's latest crackdown on dirt bikes has some riders upset and asking for the mayor and police commissioner to meet with them. CBS News Baltimore

"Part of the culture"

Those protesting how the city has implemented its crackdown stressed dirt bikes have long been part of Baltimore's culture.

"We need to treat it as such. We cannot continue with the erasure of history," said James Green, with B360.

But riding on city streets is illegal and could lead to a maximum $1,000 fine or 90 days behind bars.

"No person may drive or ride any dirt bike or other unregistered motorcycle or similar vehicle on any public or private property that is located within the city of Baltimore. In addition, no person may possess any dirt bike or any unregistered motorcycle within the city of Baltimore," according to the BPD website.

Green said there has to be a middle ground.

"We acknowledge that we want accountability, but we also want as we want the opportunity to regulate what this looks like," he told a crowd gathered in front of police headquarters.

Riding on city streets is illegal and could lead to a maximum $1,000 fine or 90 days behind bars. CBS News Baltimore

Criticism and incidents

Critics say the dirt bikes are noisy safety hazards.

Recent incidents have prompted police to clamp down.

They include the death of a rider after a collision with an SUV in Northwest Baltimore in May.

In June, an officer was injured by a dirt bike.

Police told WJZ Investigates they have seized 103 dirt bikes and ATVs so far this year.

"We're going do everything we can to take every single dirt bike off the streets," Commissioner Worley told members of the Baltimore City Council June 2nd. "If the businesses out there want to allow them to fuel up at their gas stations, we will cite the businesses for allowing them to fuel up at their gas stations."

Recent incidents have prompted police to clamp down. Baltimore Police Department

Taking to the streets

The recent police crackdown led young dirt bike riders to the seat of power in Baltimore — City Hall.

They made their voices heard as they walked to police headquarters—asking the commissioner to meet with them.

Those protesting how the city has implemented its crackdown stressed dirt bikes have long been part of Baltimore's culture. CBS News Baltimore

"We are standing on these steps because we do not want to be an opposition to law-enforcement. We are standing on the steps because it's a call to change and say we invite you to our table, because too often, we've been fighting to get to theirs," said Rashad Staton, an activist with Community Law in Action.

The various community groups represented at the demonstration said they understand the need for enforcement but want safe places to ride legally, and feel riders are being demonized.

"I just want peace. I just want to ride and not not be criticized for it," said Kanye Miller. "I want to be free."

Fellow rider Daron Harrell said, "I feel like it's unfair to us because we love to ride. It's not just something that we do. It's literally built into our community."

Activist Dayvon Love, with Leaders of a Beautiful Struggle, told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren, "These are folks who are not saying they should just be allowed to do whatever they want. They're saying that they want it to be regulated, so they have a place to do it. So, it's important."

Love also said, "To crack down in hopes that it just disappears or a law-enforcement-centric approach to it, it just is another example of the way our youth are dehumanized in this society."

Police respond

A BPD spokesperson told WJZ that while no group has yet to formally request a meeting, "We welcome the organizers to reach out, and Commissioner Worley is always willing to engage in constructive conversations about public safety and community concerns."

Retired NFL player Aaron Maybin was among those calling for action on the steps of police headquarters.

"We're calling on Commissioner Worley, we're calling on the mayor's office, we're calling on all of our legislative policy leaders to come to us, to come to the individuals within the dirt bike community," Maybin said. "We need them at the table with us so that a solution that is equitable and practical can be implemented."

He told the crowd, "That same thing that's always been done is criminalizing our youth, dirt bike riders, and everybody else in the process rather than coming up with equitable solutions."

Full statement from Baltimore Police

"The Baltimore Police Department is aware of planned protest and remain fully committed to protecting the rights of individuals to peacefully assemble and exercise their First Amendment rights. The Department is prepared to deploy officers as needed to support peaceful demonstrations, assist with traffic flow, and maintain public safety. BPD has and will continue to work in close coordination with local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to ensure a respectful environment for all."

"Please note that to date, neither Commissioner Worley nor members of the Baltimore Police Department have received a request from any community organizations or residents seeking a meeting regarding this issue."

"We welcome the organizers to reach out, and Commissioner Worley is always willing to engage in constructive conversations about public safety and community concerns."

"The Baltimore Police Department's role is to enforce the laws as enacted. Any discussion regarding potential changes to Maryland's dirt bike laws or regulatory framework is appropriately directed to our legislative partners."

"BPD remains committed to working with lawmakers, community members, and other stakeholders to support solutions that enhance public safety."

"Regarding enforcement, BPD has seized 103 dirt bikes and ATVs year-to-date."