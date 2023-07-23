Dining options offer delicious deals during Baltimore City Restaurant Week
BALTIMORE - Looking for a delicious meal while supporting Baltimore City restaurants?
Check out some dining options during Baltimore City Restaurant Week, which goes until July 30.
More than 100 restaurants are taking part, offering special menus and reduced prices.
The deals include brunch, lunch and dinner.
For a full list of participating restaurants and options, here is a link.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.