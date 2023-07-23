Watch CBS News
Local News

Dining options offer delicious deals during Baltimore City Restaurant Week

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Dining options offer delicious deals during Baltimore City Restaurant Week
Dining options offer delicious deals during Baltimore City Restaurant Week 00:21

BALTIMORE - Looking for a delicious meal while supporting Baltimore City restaurants?

Check out some dining options during Baltimore City Restaurant Week, which goes until July 30.

More than 100 restaurants are taking part, offering special menus and reduced prices.

The deals include brunch, lunch and dinner.

For a full list of participating restaurants and options, here is a link.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on July 23, 2023 / 6:18 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.