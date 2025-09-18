Detroit defense faces perhaps the biggest test — Jackson, Henry and the Baltimore Ravens' offense

Baltimore Ravens' Isaiah Likely says he will return "very soon" | Purple Playbook

Two games into his return from a knee injury, Aidan Hutchinson already has a sack to his credit.

His next challenge: chasing around perhaps the most mobile quarterback in NFL history.

"Lamar (Jackson) is one of those guys that would be fun to sack," Hutchinson told reporters. "We're going to execute the game plan, get after it, but again, that would be a fun one for sure."

Hutchinson missed the final three months of last season, and now that he's back, the Detroit Lions are trying to show they're a much different team defensively than the one that gave up 45 points in a playoff loss to Washington in January. Monday night is a big opportunity to see how the Lions measure up when they play on the road against a Baltimore team that has reached 40 points in each of its first two games.

With Jackson at quarterback and Derrick Henry in the backfield, the Ravens (1-1) might be the most fearsome offensive team in the league. And even before adding Henry, Baltimore put up 503 total yards in a 38-6 win over Detroit two seasons ago.

"We're excited for this challenge," Lions coach Dan Campbell said. "We recognize this opponent, we respect what they're about, and we're looking forward to this, going out there at their place on Monday night. So this is going to be fun, man. This is one of those, this is why you do it."

Detroit (1-1) showed its own explosiveness on offense in a 52-21 win over Chicago last weekend. The Lions gained 511 yards, and Jared Goff threw for five touchdowns.

"When you think of the Lions, you think of big plays and points, and I really don't think that's who they are," Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton said. "Obviously, they can do that, but ... they run the ball very well, and I think that sets up everything they do."

Big improvement?

Baltimore's defense also has a lot to prove. The Ravens allowed 41 points in their opener at Buffalo before rebounding in a 41-17 win over Cleveland. That Week 2 matchup against Joe Flacco and the Browns isn't exactly a comparable challenge to what they'll face Monday.

Baltimore has at least one sack in 57 straight games, the league's longest active streak.

My name is

Detroit's Brian Branch has become one of the NFL's best safeties over two-plus seasons, earning Pro Bowl recognition last year.

"He's a safety that has cover ability like a corner," Campbell said. "He can blitz like a linebacker."

Despite that, Fox analyst Jonathan Vilma referred to him as Deion Branch multiple times during a game in which he had six tackles, a sack, a tackle for a loss, a quarterback hit, a forced fumble and a defended pass.

Prime time

The Ravens are 22-3 in prime time games at home under coach John Harbaugh, and Baltimore has five straight Monday night victories.

Jackson has thrown 22 touchdown passes and no interceptions in nine games as a starter on Monday night.

Look mom, one hand!

Detroit rookie receiver Isaac TeSlaa has two receptions and needed only his right hand for each one.

He snagged a 29-yard pass in last week's win over the Bears, and his leaping, one-handed grab late in a loss to Green Bay went for a 13-yard touchdown.

"It really gains a lot of trust being able to put the ball kind of anywhere near him and see him come down with it," Goff said. "That was part of why he was drafted here, is to be that type of player, and he's shown up."

TeSlaa started his college career at Division II Hillsdale and finished it at Arkansas, where he had just 28 catches last season. The lack of production perhaps led to him slipping to the third round and the 70th pick in the draft.

"He's going to get more opportunities," Campbell said.

Contained

The Ravens rushed for 45 yards against Cleveland, their lowest output ever with Jackson at quarterback. Baltimore still put up plenty of points, with Jackson throwing for four TDs.

"We just have to execute better," Jackson said. "And shout out to Cleveland. Their defense, they did a pretty good job. I can tell their game plan was to stop the run, but we got it done other ways."