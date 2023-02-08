Watch CBS News
Crime

Detectives seek help identifying suspect in Food Stop Shop shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- Detectives are searching for a suspect who shot a 24-year-old man outside of the Food Stop Shop in Northwest Baltimore last month, according to authorities.

Video footage released by the Baltimore Police Department on Tuesday night shows the suspect approaching the gunshot victim as he is standing next to the convenience store on Jan. 4, police said.

screenshot-2023-02-07-213054.png

The store is in the 4900 block of Liberty Heights Avenue. That's where the suspect—who was wearing dark clothing—shot the man from behind after having a brief conversation with him, according to authorities.

The suspect was wearing white tennis shoes with gray stripes across the side of them.

The gunshot victim had been holding a black plastic bag prior to the shooting. Video footage shows him casually dropping the bag by the side of the store moments before the suspect started shooting at him.

The gunshot victim was listed in critical condition in early January, according to auhtorities.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Northwestern District detectives at 410-396-2466.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Cirme Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on February 7, 2023 / 9:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.