Detectives seek help identifying suspect in Food Stop Shop shooting

BALTIMORE -- Detectives are searching for a suspect who shot a 24-year-old man outside of the Food Stop Shop in Northwest Baltimore last month, according to authorities.

Video footage released by the Baltimore Police Department on Tuesday night shows the suspect approaching the gunshot victim as he is standing next to the convenience store on Jan. 4, police said.

The store is in the 4900 block of Liberty Heights Avenue. That's where the suspect—who was wearing dark clothing—shot the man from behind after having a brief conversation with him, according to authorities.

The suspect was wearing white tennis shoes with gray stripes across the side of them.

The gunshot victim had been holding a black plastic bag prior to the shooting. Video footage shows him casually dropping the bag by the side of the store moments before the suspect started shooting at him.

The gunshot victim was listed in critical condition in early January, according to auhtorities.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Northwestern District detectives at 410-396-2466.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Cirme Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.