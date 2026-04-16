Assault on deputy, string of commercial robberies lands Baltimore man in prison for 11 years

A Baltimore man was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for a string of robberies and an assault on a deputy U.S. Marshal, according to the Maryland U.S. Attorney's Office.

Sharif Northington, 23, was sentenced to 10 years for the commercial robberies and firearm offenses, and another one year for "intentionally assaulting an officer" while at the U.S. courthouse in Baltimore, officials said.

According to court officials, the assault occurred in September 2024 after a court proceeding. Northington allegedly threatened and then assaulted the deputy who was escorting him to his cell.

String of commercial robberies

In November 2022, Northington conspired with two other Baltimore men — Devin Grimes, 27, and John Hyman, 21 — to commit armed robberies at at least one armed carjacking, according to court documents.

During each of the robberies and the carjacking, the suspects used guns to demand money, a car, or other items from victims.

On Nov. 29, 2026, Northington, Grimes and Hyman wore masks and hoods as they entered a 7-Eleven store in Northeast Baltimore, court documents said. Grims showed a handgun and robbed the store with Northington and Hyman.

Court documents allege that the suspects stole money from the register before they fled the store. The stolen cash had a money tracker in it, which allowed law enforcement to follow the suspects' movements.

Officers, detectives and an aviation squad from the Baltimore City and County police departments helped to find the suspects.

Restaurant robbery

Following the Nov. 29 robbery, court documents claim the suspects went to a nearby carry-out restaurant. When they entered the restaurant, Grimes allegedly went to the back and pulled out a handgun, according to court documents.

Grimes then confronted a delivery driver and robbed the man of his keys. According to court documents, Grimes went back inside to the register and demanded that the cashier open it.

He removed money from the register before the three suspects fled the scene in the delivery man's stolen vehicle, according to court documents.

Co-conspirators sentenced

According to court officials, Grimes was sentenced to 10 years in prison in December 2024.

Hyman was also sentenced to 10 years in September 2025 for his role in the crimes, officials said.