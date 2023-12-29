Delivery man struck by stray bullet while delivering packages in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 50-year-old man who was delivering packages near Mondawmin Mall was struck by a stray bullet on Friday.

The man was delivering packages in the 2400 block of Liberty Heights Avenue when a bullet struck him in the left ankle, police said.

An ambulance took him to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.

The stray bullet came from the exchange of gunfire between two groups of juvenile males, according to authorities.

Western District detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about the gunfire can contact them at 410-396-2477.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.