Death of 36-year-old woman in Park Heights ruled homicide

BALTIMORE -- A woman's death is being investigated as a homicide after she was found in North Baltimore, police said Monday.

Around 10:25 p.m. on June 30, officers responded to the 3900 block of Park Heights Avenue to investigate a reported aggravated assault.

When they arrived, they found a 36-year-old woman lying unresponsive, police said.

Officers said they observed signs of blunt force trauma, before medics arrived and pronounced the woman dead on the scene.

The Medical Examiner's Office took possession of the woman's body and will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.