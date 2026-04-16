20-year-old man charged with deadly shooting of teen in Baltimore

A 20-year-old man is facing charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a teen in Baltimore, police said.

Tyshawn Brown was arrested and charged in the death of 16-year-old Jaythan Day, who was shot and killed inside a North Baltimore home on March 6.

16-year-old Jaythan Day was shot and killed inside a North Baltimore home on March 6, 2026, police said. Courtesy of Dennis Day

The shooting occurred in the 1400 block of West Old Cold Spring Lane, police said. Officers said a person called in the shooting and quickly hung up.

Brown was arrested on April 13 in the 2400 block of Callow Avenue and was charged with first-degree murder, according to officials.

WJZ has reached out to Brown's attorney for comment.

Father Dennis Day described his son as a good person with a good heart. He learned about his son's death while he was in rehab in Southern California, trying to get his life and family back together, he told WJZ.

"I've been clean now for the last two years, and I was trying to get everything in order to take my baby, but the devil took him away from me," Dennis Day said.

According to his father, Jaythan Day had moved from Alabama to Baltimore with his sister when his father went into treatment. His mother also lives in Maryland.

According to his family, Day was living with his sister in a home for teens. His father said Jaythan Day got mixed up with the wrong crowd after he moved.

"He had the most sweetest heart in the world," Dennis Day said. "He was so kind and considerate. He just got caught up in the street gang life, and what we gotta do is we as parents, we gotta come together and we got to talk more to our children."

Jaythan Day was a student at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School in Baltimore, according to the principal.