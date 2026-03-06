DC United, Inter Miami soccer game in Baltimore prompts traffic, parking restrictions

DC United will face off against Inter Miami during a soccer match at Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday.

It will be the first Major League Soccer match held in Baltimore, with soccer superstar Lionel Messi to be on the field.

"We will have additional field security on the field, both in uniform and in non-uniform capacities," Maryland Stadium Authority Head of Security Vernon Conaway Jr. told our partners at The Baltimore Banner.

The game will begin at 4:30 p.m., but traffic and parking restrictions will be in place for most of the day around the stadium.

Traffic restrictions for DC United match

According to the Baltimore Department of Transportation (DOT), the following roads will be closed starting at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday:

Northbound Russell Street Service Drive along M&T Bank Stadium will be closed between West and Hamburg Streets before and during the game

The Hamburg Street Bridge will be temporarily closed between Leaden Hall and Paca Streets as visitors arrive at the stadium. Once the match begins, the road will be open until the second half of the match.

The Osten Street Bridge will be temporarily closed between Sharp and Warner Streets during arrival. The road will reopen until the second half of the match.

A special traffic pattern will be in place along Warner Street between the Osten Street Bridge and Stockholm Street for arrival and railroad crossings.

Special traffic patterns will be in place along Warner Street, Alluvion Street, Worcester Street, and Bayard Street starting at the second half of the match.

Hamburg Street will be closed between Hanover and Charles Streets starting at the second half of the match, for visitors to exit the stadium

Southbound travel will not be allowed along Hanover Street between Henrietta and Hamburg Streets during the second half of the match. Traffic will be diverted onto Henrietta Street.

Warner Street is closed between Worcester and W. Ostend Streets due to construction. A special traffic pattern will be in place along Warner Street for fans entering and leaving the stadium. A pedestrian walkway will be installed for the game.

Parking restrictions around M&T Bank Stadium

During the game, posted parking restrictions will be strictly enforced, the DOT said. Residential permit parking areas will also be monitored in neighborhoods around the stadium.

Fans are urged to use commercial parking lots and avoid neighborhood street parking.

Those without parking permits for M&T Bank Stadium are encouraged to use public transportation or reserve a spot on a shuttle.

High volumes of traffic are expected in downtown Baltimore on Saturday, and DOT Enforcement Officers will be deployed to assist.