Traffic chaos meets economic boom as Messi visits Baltimore

A sold-out crowd at M&T Bank Stadium brought more than 72,000 soccer fans to downtown Baltimore to watch Major League Soccer's D.C. United hosts Lionel Messi and Inter-Miami CF, who won 2-1.

No matter which jersey fans wore, they said they were excited to see one of the best players in the world in their own backyard. According to the MLS, this is one of the top 10 most attended games in the league's history.

"I used to run to the TV after school to watch him play soccer with Barcelona. To see him play today against DC United for the Miami team was a dream come true. Was a movie for me," Anibal Saenz of Rockville said.

It was also a traffic nightmare for people in Federal Hill, and some fans didn't make it inside until well into the second half.

"It said we were going to get here at 4:37… and we got here at 5:43. It's 6 now, and we're not even at the stadium," Zelda and Sam Snellgrove from Washington, D.C. said.

Businesses say this is one of the first major events this year in the city, which helps their bottom lines.

"We've been planning for this for months," William Thornhill of MaGerk's Pub in Federal Hill told WJZ. "January, February, are pretty rough. It's cold. People are saving money and New Year's resolutions, so this is kind of one of the first big days we've had in a while where people were out all day long. They're enjoying themselves, and it's good for us. We make a lot of money, and we have a good time."

Fans say they were excited when it was announced the game would be in Baltimore because it brings even more fans downtown.

"Something else that's kind of like off of the NFL season but still draws such a big crowd. I think it's huge for the city, for the businesses, for the people here in Baltimore, and anything we can do to support the local economy is a great thing," Brian Anley of Silver Spring said.

Messi scores 899th professional goal

For some current soccer players, it was a chance to see Messi score his 899th professional goal. The only active player to hit 900 goals is Messi's rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who achieved the milestone in 2024.

"I get to learn a lot from how him and his team cooperate… that makes me a better soccer player in general," Joshua Freaney of Baltimore said.

Major League Soccer's D.C. United is working to bring a professional team and a youth academy to Baltimore, with a planned multi-team soccer campus.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and D.C. United CEO Jason Levien announced plans to support a professional women's soccer team, a minor league men's team, and a youth academy in Charm City.

This all centers around the construction of a 7,500-seat stadium in Baltimore that would cost about $200 million. NBA legend and Baltimore native, Carmelo Anthony, would be one of the owners of the project.