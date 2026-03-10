3 people hospitalized after fire at Baltimore daycare

Three people were taken to a hospital after a fire was reported at a daycare facility in Baltimore Tuesday, according to Fire Department officials.

Crews were called to the Early Learning and Development Center at 7412 Harford Road around 12:30 p.m. Once they arrived, firefighters found smoke coming from the back of the one-story daycare building.

Nine occupants evacuated safely before firefighters arrived. Officials said three people were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Data from the U.S. Fire Administration shows that nine people have died due to fires in Maryland so far in 2026.

Last year by this time, the state had recorded 12 fire-related deaths, data shows. In 2024, a total of 45 fire fatalities were reported in the state.

In 2025, the city recorded a nearly 50% drop in fire fatalities, according to data from the Fire Department.

On Saturday, March 7, the city recorded its second fire-related death of 2026 after a minor was found suffering from cardiac arrest during a house fire.

The child was taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead, officials said.

The city recorded its first fire fatality of the year in January after the death of a 65-year-old man. He died in a row home fire in West Baltimore, according to officials.