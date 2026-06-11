School bus crash in Anne Arundel County sends 11 students, 1 driver to hospital

Eleven students and a driver were sent to the hospital after a school bus crash in Davidsonville that involved another vehicle, according to Anne Arundel County Fire officials.

The head-on collision was reported on the 800 block of West Central Avenue on Route 214 Thursday morning.

According to school officials, there were 28 students from Davidsonville Elementary School on the bus at the time. Seventeen students were released to their parents at the scene.

Two students who were in the car were transported to the hospital by ambulance for minor injuries, officials said. The driver of the car was also sent to the hospital, according to fire officials.

Nine students who were on the bus were taken to a medical center for evaluation as a precaution.

County fire and police officials waited with the remaining five students for transportation to arrive at the scene. Parents were contacted by school officials and told they can pick up their children if they coordinate with the school, fire and police.