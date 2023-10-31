Data reveals how big of a problem guns are at Carver Vo-Tech High School

Data reveals how big of a problem guns are at Carver Vo-Tech High School

Data reveals how big of a problem guns are at Carver Vo-Tech High School

BALTIMORE -- Parents and students are still seeking answers from last Friday's shooting outside of Carver Vocational Technical High School. Three teenagers were injured in the shooting before classes started.

WJZ obtained data findings that show just how big of an issue guns have become at Carver.

According to gun violence archives, since 2015, Carver Vo-Tech has had six guns confiscated on school grounds, the most of any Baltimore City Public School.

Three guns have been confiscated on school property at Carver within the past 12 months.

Parents of students at Carver Vo-Tech tell WJZ they are furious and are demanding accountability.

"People are tired of it," Baltimore Councilmember James Torrence said.

Torrence, a 2005 graduate of Carver Vo-Tech, said the issue of guns in schools is a nationwide problem.

"There are more guns appearing in schools no matter what jurisdiction you are in," Torrence said.

According to gun violence archives, in the past 12 months, 13 guns have been confiscated at Baltimore City Public Schools.

Three of those guns were found at Carver.

In all, there have been four incidents involving guns on school property at carver.

According to the Gun Violence archive, on December 1, 2022, a 15-year-old student was arrested for having a handgun on school property.

On January 27, another 15-year-old suspect was arrested with a gun at school.

Last March, an armed carjacker fled into Carver Vo-Tech with a gun. That suspect, also 15 years old, was later identified as a student at Carver.

And, last Friday, three minors were shot in front of Carver Vo-Tech. The two suspects, both 15 years old, are in police custody.

One of the suspect's parents is also facing charges in connection to the incident.

Parents who spoke with WJZ after the triple shooting said they want answers from school leaders.

"You send your kids to school to learn," parent Earline said. "Not go come here and get shot up and killed or whatever. It's crazy. Something needs to be done. It makes you not want to send your kids to school."

"Every day it's like you're on pins and needles when you send your child to school," grandparent Nonia Bowie said. "They have got to do something about this. It's really terrible."

Councilman Torrence says what is happening in schools is a byproduct of what is happening in city neighborhoods.

"We have to think about how are we as a community, working together to solve these conflicts at the community level, and the ways that we have, in terms of policies, procedures as well as the current forms that we have to do conflict management," Torrence said.