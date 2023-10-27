3 students injured in shooting near Baltimore's Carver Vocational-Technical High School

BALTIMORE -- Three students were injured as classes began Friday morning in a shooting near Carver Vocational-Technical High School, police and school officials said.

The shooting happened at Presstman at North Bentalou Street, police said around 8:30 a.m. on social media. The intersection is at the corner of the Northwest Baltimore school.

A 16-year-old and 15-year-old were found shot at the scene, police said, and a third 15-year-old victim walked into an area hospital.

One of the victims was shot in the chest and required a chest press and tourniquet, police said, but they are all expected to survive.

Alex Glaze spoke with a woman who told WJZ she heard the gunshots and was so scared she couldn't even get up to go inside her home.

"I come out in the morning to say my prayer, and next thing I know, all I heard was boom, boom, boom, boom," Evelyn Talley, a nearby resident said.

Talley has lived on Presstman Street for 30 years. She said she's thankful her granddaughter, a student at Carver didn't go to school today.

"It was a nice neighborhood. Quiet, peaceful, everybody knew one another. We looked out for the older people. Now, it seems like nobody cares," Talley said.

Police are still searching for the shooter, and believe the shooting may have stemmed from a fight.

acting deputy commissioner kevin jones says three juvenile victims were shot this morning outside of carver high school. jones says those victims are suffering non-life threatening injuries. police are now looking for the shooter. live update at 9:30 on @wjz pic.twitter.com/twVlux4uag — Alex Glaze (@Alex_Glaze) October 27, 2023

Baltimore City Schools asked families not to go to the school at this time and said the families of those injured have been notified.

All students are inside and the campus is secure, the school district said.

"No resident in any corner of our city should feel unsafe going to school in the morning," Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby said in a statement. "No parent in our city should feel uneasy dropping their son or daughter off at the school doors. It's simply unacceptable, but that paralyzing fear is something too many residents in our city live with each day. We needed no reminder of that, but today brought all of those fears back to the surface."

Counseling will be available to the school's staff and students on Monday. Students will gather in an assembly for support, including counseling services, according to school officials.

Staff will assess which people need more counseling and that support will be provided to them for as long as they need it, school officials said. Family members have been alerted to the counseling services.

Editor's note: Police initially reported the victims' ages were 16, 16 and 17. Those ages have since been updated.