Baltimore music community mourns loss of "Darsombra" band member after crash in New York

Many in Baltimore's music community are mourning after a member of the band "Darsombra" died in a car crash in New York on Friday, Oct. 3.

Brian Daniloski and Anne Everton were on their way to Canada when New York State Police said their van crashed into a trooper's cruiser in broad daylight on Interstate 87. Everton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fatal crash in New York

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. in Essex County, according to police.

Officials said the trooper had initiated a traffic stop on the northbound shoulder of I-87. The vehicle's lights and sirens were activated at the time.

During the stop, police said Daniloski and Everton's van crashed into the back of the trooper's vehicle, leading to a multi-vehicle crash.

The trooper and Daniloski were taken to a hospital for minor injuries, officials said.

Remembering Anne Everton

Everton is remembered by her family for her bright smile and positive energy, which filled every room she was in.

"It's unfathomable what happened to them...Just the first day out, just on the way," said Nicole Evanshaw, sister-in-law to Everton and Daniloski. "She was vibrant and energetic and creative. So creative."

Anne Everton of "Darsombra" died in a car crash in New York, police said. Courtesy of Darsombra

The two bandmates were married and had been together for the better part of two decades.

Daniloski was driving the van as the couple was on their way to "Darsombra's" first tour stop in Montreal on Friday.

"It's been awful," said Jason Daniloski, brother to Brian Daniloski. "I've never heard anguish like that in anybody's voice."

The self-described "trans-apocalyptic galaxy rock duo" not only made music together, but also worked as yoga instructors. They offered free classes through Baltimore City Parks and Recreation.

"They were a perfect fit for each other. They fed off each other's creativity," Evanshaw said. "They were a partnership that so few people got to experience."

Tributes and words of support poured in on social media, which the family said has brought comfort to them.

Now, Everton's legacy is not only in the music she made, but how she made people feel.

"I think her legacy lies in how she loved openly and freely," Evanshaw said. "I think her legacy is in her acceptance and the joy that she brought and the love that she shared."

On Monday, New York State Police said the crash is still under investigation.