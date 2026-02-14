$15k reward offered in unsolved 2009 killing of Towson University student

The parents of Daniel Covertson remain hopeful that someone will come forward with information that could lead to the arrest of their son's killer, who was fatally shot on Valentine's Day 17 years ago.

On February 14, 2009, Covertson was found dead in his off-campus apartment at the 7000 block of Lachlan Circle in Towson.

The student had been recovering from a recent retinal eye surgery, in which his doctor ordered him to rest lying face down.

In doing so, he left his apartment door unlocked for friends to check on him periodically.

However, that's how he was found at 2:50 p.m, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

$15,000 reward offered

The family of Covertson hopes someone who attended Towson University will come forward with information that could help detectives solve the case.

Police say, despite how insignificant a person may think their tip is, they urge anyone with information to contact the Baltimore County Police Homicide detectives at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.

According to the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland, a $15,000 reward will be offered to those who contact Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland with information leading to the arrest and prosecution of Covertson's murderer.

Daniel Covertson's Metro Crime Stoppers flyer may be viewed here.