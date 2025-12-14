Dangerously cold tonight, feeling like the single digits Monday morning

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has declared Sunday a First Alert Weather Day for a one-two punch of snow and bitter cold.

The snow has come to an end with many locations receiving between 1-3" of snow. There were many areas with locally higher amounts. Below are a few snowfall totals.

Bel Air: 5.3"

Westminster: 5.2"

Baltimore: 3.5"

Annapolis: 2.2"

Harsh cold takes over early week

The next big story for Baltimore is the frigid feel for the start of the week. Gusty winds from the northwest usher in a temperature drop with overnight lows in the teens to low 20s tonight. With snow on the ground anything that was left untreated today will remain frozen. Be sure to take it slow when stepping out the door tomorrow and watch for slippery surfaces.

Factoring in the wind and cooler air, we can expect Feels Like temperatures Monday morning in the single digits. Please bundle up and check on your pets, pipes, and the elderly.

The breeze lingers into Monday and we can expect daytime highs in the low 30s. However, Feels Like temperatures remain in the 20s all day. Also, be sure to take the sunglasses! The sun reflecting off the snow can be very bright.

Moderating temperatures in sight

We will start to feel better by Tuesday with high temperatures back in the upper 30s to low 40s and mostly sunny skies. Tuesday is just the beginning of a pleasant warm up. We can expect high temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees by Wednesday. The warmth will come with a price of added clouds later in the day Wednesday and the chance for a few showers by Thursday night.

Be sure to stay tuned to the First Alert Weather Team for the very latest. And stay warm!