Video shows train, truck collide at dangerous Baltimore County railroad crossing, site of 2013 explosion

A train and truck collided Tuesday at the same Baltimore County railroad crossing some have called dangerous after at least seven crashes since a devastating 2013 explosion.

Tuesday's collision happened at 8:20 a.m. at 68th Street and Lake Drive in Rosedale.

First responders were on the scene within minutes.

Tuesday's collision happened at 8:20 a.m. at 68th Street and Lake Drive in Rosedale. CBS News Baltimore

Caught on camera

Video WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren obtained shows the cab of the truck, which was attached to a car carrier, approaching the crossing.

Seconds later, a CSX train moved through the crossing.

Video WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren obtained shows the cab of the truck, which was attached to a car carrier, approaching the crossing. CBS News Baltimore

The CSX train clipped the truck and sheared off part of the front end. No one was injured.

The CSX train clipped the truck and sheared off part of the front end. Photo by Ramon Rhodes

WJZ asked the Baltimore County Fire Department for more information and an interview. They referred WJZ to Baltimore County Police, who declined to speak on the matter.

CBS News Baltimore

Train enthusiast Ramon Rhodes took pictures of the aftermath.

He often sits at the crossing and documents the trains moving through the area.

"The problem is that these trucks come down this road, make this turn, and they don't even tap the brakes before they go across the grade crossing," Rhodes said. "So, it's a dangerous grade crossing, and these guys in the trucks are not slowing down and stopping because there's a sign right there. It says stop."

Serious crash and explosion

Rhodes has seen it time and time again.

He was here after a May 2023 incident when a train collided with two trucks and pushed one of them down the tracks.

"And the guy was in it, and he ended up jumping out into the tracks," Rhodes said.

A 2023 WJZ Investigation explored hazardous chemicals being carried on trains here and across Maryland.

Here is the National Transportation Safety Board report.

A 2023 WJZ Investigation explored hazardous chemicals being carried on trains here and across Maryland. CBS News Baltimore

The same camera captured Tuesday's crash.

What happened in May 2013 was eerily similar, although with more disastrous consequences.

A 2023 WJZ Investigation explored hazardous chemicals being carried on trains here and across Maryland. CBS News Baltimore

Little has changed

After WJZ covered the 2013 explosion, crews cleared away the vegetation.

On Tuesday, the crossing looks much the same. There are no gates, no lights, just a stop sign.

And that vegetation has grown up again.

This is considered a private crossing, meaning options are limited for adding new safety measures here.

On Tuesday, the crossing looks much the same. There are no gates, no lights, just a stop sign. CBS News Baltimore

Rhodes said train speeds have since increased to 60 mph through Rosedale.

"You've got less than 20 seconds to make a decision if you're going to cross or not. They blow the horn, and it's usually within 20 or 30 seconds before they hit this grade crossing," Rhodes said.

WJZ Investigates searched Federal Railroad Administration records and found crash after crash at the crossing, including some incident reports citing drivers trying to beat the train. Tuesday's collision is at least the seventh one since the 2013 explosion.

Hours after the collision, WJZ Investigates watched as several trucks did not appear to come to a full stop before crossing.

"They're just not looking, and you need to," Rhodes said. "This is crazy. I watch these guys all the time, and they come down here. They don't tap the brakes. They don't stop. They try to beat the train, and this is going to happen over and over again. I've even seen guys who will see a train down the track coming, and instead of stopping here, they will try to rush and go across the track, and that can be catastrophic."