CSX train crashes with tractor-trailer in Rosedale, officials say

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County investigators are trying to figure out what led up to a crash between a semi-truck and a CSX train.

It happened in Rosedale Wednesday afternoon in a spot that has seen similar crashes in the past.

CSX says the train struck two trucks, but a witness WJZ spoke to said only one of them was dragged down the tracks.

"I began to panic because I knew the train was going to hit him I was praying to myself he was going to move," truck driver Shane Sanders said.

Sanders said he saw the whole thing. He said the truck entered the tracks even though the train was blaring its horn.

#BREAKING According to @BaltCoFire there was a crash between two tractor trailers and a CSX train.



The driver of one of the trucks has been taken to the hospital.



The track has been closed.



This is as close as we can get right now. @wjz pic.twitter.com/eulGj0B4wL — Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) May 10, 2023

"The train held the horn forever," Sanders said. "He had to see the train because the train was like right there."

Sanders said the driver escaped from the truck.

"While the train dragged him, he jumped out of the truck maybe about 50 or so feet down on the side," Sanders said.

The driver was taken to the hospital. There were no other injuries reported.

Here’s a closer view of the CSX crash.



We’ll have a live report ahead at 5 on @wjz pic.twitter.com/nyNqDuKV7Z — Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) May 10, 2023

CSX put out a statement saying that it was cooperating with the police investigation into the crash.

Meanwhile, people who live in the area, like Ramon Rhodes, believe the railroad crossing is dangerous because it doesn't have gates.

"It would be a help if they could put gates there and flashing lights, but even then, people run those, too," Rhodes said.

This isn't the first major crash in this exact same spot. Ten years ago, in May of 2013, a garbage truck collided with a train causing a derailment and explosion.

"People have to be aware that there could potentially be a train coming at any time and you have to stop you have to look and you have to listen," Rhodes said.

CSX said diesel fuel spilled following this crash. WJZ is working to learn more about the cleanup of that.

CSX released this statement:

"CSX staff are on scene and cooperating with the local police, who are investigating the incident. CSX appreciates the swift response by local emergency personnel. At CSX, safety is our highest priority in the communities we serve. We remind the public to always practice safe behavior when approaching highway-rail grade crossings and that any activity on or near a rail line can be dangerous."