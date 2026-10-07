"Dancing with the Stars" tour to stop at Baltimore's CFG Bank Arena in February

Fans of "Dancing with the Stars" will have a chance to see the show's professional dancers live when the nationwide tour comes to downtown Baltimore in February.

"Dancing with the Stars: Live!" will perform Feb. 9, 2027, at CFG Bank Arena, featuring professional dancers Brandon Armstrong, Britt Stewart, Jenna Johnson, Sharna Burgess and Valentin Chmerkovskiy, among others.

Celebrity guest stars will also join the tour, with those names expected to be announced at a later date.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Find ticket information here

"Last year's Dancing with the Stars tour was record-breaking, with sold-out shows across the country and demand so strong that we added additional dates," said Ryan O'Dowd, president of Global Productions, Los Angeles, BBC Studios, and an Emmy-nominated executive producer of "Dancing with the Stars."

"That response speaks to the incredible passion of our fans and the excitement surrounding this franchise. The tour gives our professional dancers an opportunity to showcase their extraordinary talent while bringing the energy and spectacle of the ballroom directly to audiences across the country. We can't wait to get back on the road and make this year's tour even more unforgettable," O'Dowd said.

"Dancing with the Stars" is currently in its 35th season.

This season's celebrity cast includes Julia Stiles, Taylor Hanson, Conner Leavitt, Sarah Jane Nada, Ciara Miller, Tatyana Ali, Tyler Cameron, Jenna Dewan, Ezra Frech, Amber Glenn, Maura Higgins, Jackson Olson, Guillermo Rodriguez, Harry Shum Jr. and Connor Wood.