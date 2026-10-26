D.C. sex offender pleads guilty to escaping Baltimore halfway house

A Washington, D.C., man serving a five-year sentence for sex abuse crimes pleaded guilty to escaping from a Baltimore residential re-entry center in May 2025, federal prosecutors said.

Lamont Antwan Warren, 46, escaped from Volunteers of America's Residential Re-Entry Center in Baltimore, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland.

On May 22, 2025, Warren was transferred from a correctional facility in Waymart, Pennsylvania, to Baltimore to serve the remainder of his sentence in community housing. He was also required to register as a sex offender in Maryland within three days of his arrival.

The following day, re-entry center staff found Warren under the influence of an unknown drug, according to court documents.

Staff searched Warren and found suspected narcotics in his possession. When staff attempted to require him to meet with his caseworker, Warren refused and left the facility, officials said.

About two minutes later, staff received an alert that Warren had tampered with his GPS monitoring device. They found the device in the center's parking lot.

Prosecutors said Warren had not registered as a sex offender before escaping.

He was located and arrested on June 25, 2025.

Warren faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison for escaping from custody.