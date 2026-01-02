D.C. police sergeant arrested after brandishing weapons during road rage incident

A D.C. police sergeant was arrested on New Year's Eve after brandishing two weapons at someone during a road rage incident in mid-December.

According to Maryland State Police, Kaila Crews, 29, of Annapolis, MD, was the perpetrator of the incident. She has been charged with first and second-degree assault and use of a firearm in a felony crime.

The crime

On December 18, police responded to reports of a road rage incident at the westbound U.S. Route 50, near I-97.

When troopers arrived, the victim of the crime reported that Crews had brandished a crowbar as well as a firearm at them while driving.

The victim sustained no injuries during the incident.

Suspect identified as D.C. police sergeant

Troopers working with Maryland State Police took over the investigation, in which they identified Crews as the suspect in the crime.

On December 31, she was arrested near her home and served a search warrant on her vehicle.

Inside the car, police found a loaded weapon inside a backpack in the front passenger seat.

In a statement to WJZ, the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that Crews was a Sergeant law enforcement officer and is currently on administrative leave.

Previous road rage incident on U.S. Route 50

In 2022, a tow truck driver was killed after being shot during a road rage incident on Route 50.

Investigators say the truck driver was involved in a verbal argument with another driver while both were driving on Route 50.

The suspect of the crime pulled out a gun and shot the truck driver, later identified as Delonte Hicks, of Washington, D.C.