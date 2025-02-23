Cyber incident forces closures of Anne Arundel County buildings

Anne Arundel County buildings will be closed on Monday because of a cyber incident impacting county services, according to officials.

The county notified the public of the issue on Saturday, saying the incident came from an outside source. Cyber specialists say full service restoration could take days.

Update as of 12:30 pm on Sunday, February 23, 2025:

The county is taking the most proactive approach to ensure our systems are safe. Precautionary measures include limiting access to the Internet until we are able to return to full operations. pic.twitter.com/O3kE4spoMv — Anne Arundel County Government (@AACountyGovt) February 23, 2025

"We do not have a timeline for full-service restoration yet," Anne Arundel County said on social media. "We are engaging with each department to identify and discuss their current state of operational needs."

County officials say they are taking "precautionary measures" such as limiting access to the the internet until they are able to return to full operations.

"Telework-eligible employees are expected to work remotely using Google or internet-based systems," Anne Arundel County officials said. "Emergency and essential employees must report for work at their usual times in consultation with their supervisors. All employees should consult with their supervisors to determine appropriate work assignments based on IT systems availability."

County officials are working with the Anne Arundel County Office of Information Technology, public safety officials, cybersecurity specialists, and each department to conduct a full investigation.

At this time, the full scope of impact is still being determined.Senior Activity Centers are open, but AARP tax preparation is closed.

The county says The Department of Aging and Disabilities' two Customer Service Centers are closed, however, staff will answer the customer service phone lines at 410-222-4257 (Information and Assistance) and 410-222-3500 (Veterans Services Coordination Center).

Recreation and Parks will be open

Additionally, all Department of Recreation and Parks amenities, including regional parks, will be open.

Recycling centers, landfills closed

All county recycling centers and landfills will be closed, but normal curbside collections will resume as scheduled.

Schools, libraries not impacted

Anne Arundel County Public Library and Anne Arundel County Public Schools are not impacted and will operate normally, according to county officials.