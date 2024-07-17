Curtis Bay residents impacted by 2021 coal explosion have until July 18 to apply for settlement pay

BALTIMORE - The window for Curtis Bay residents to apply for a portion of settlement funds from a 2021 coal terminal explosion closes on Thursday, July 18.

Those who lived in the impacted area at the time of the December incident can apply to receive a portion of the funds from a $1.75 million class action lawsuit settlement.

The explosion happened in the North Reclaim Tunnel. No one was injured in the explosion but the community was covered in coal dust.

CSX said the explosion was caused by a build up of methane.

The settlement defines the affected area where people who lived near the coal plant at the time of the explosion can file claims, stretching from near Benjamin Franklin High School on the north end, along Bay Avenue as the western border, and includes everyone living east to Curtis Avenue.

CSX Transportation referred WJZ's request for comment on the matter to a statement from June that reads:

"CSX confirms the company has reached a settlement agreement with the plaintiffs of the Curtis Bay class action lawsuit filed following the unprecedented incident that occurred at our coal transfer facility on December 30, 2021. The CSX Curtis Bay coal pier has been operating for over 140 years without an incident like this and we remain thankful that the one-time event did not result in any injuries. CSX has invested more than $60 million in Curtis Bay Piers over the last five years to advance long-term operational safety, improve dust control, and collect 100% of storm water for onsite reuse at our facility. CSX remains steadfast in our long-term commitment to ensuring the safety and health of our employees and our neighboring communities and we look forward to continuing to be an integral member of the Baltimore community for generations to come."

Longtime residents said no amount of money would help mend their sense of security following the incident.

"Anxiety and property damage and all of that. Can you put a price on it?," Angela Shaneyfelt said.

Last month, dozens of people marched to a CSX pier to issue a protest eviction notice and demanded the facility to shut down.

"I feel like it's never going to get any better because our elected officials and the people in charge of our public safety and health are allowing profits to be more important than our health and safety," David Jones said.

State regulators will soon release a draft permit for public review, a process put on hold after the collapse of the nearby Francis Scott Key Bridge.

The terms of the settlement still need to be approved by the federal judge with a hearing scheduled in September.