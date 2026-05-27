Cursive writing teaching is returning for Baltimore County elementary students

Baltimore County Public Schools is bringing back cursive writing for elementary students across the district, Superintendent Dr. Myriam Rogers announced on Wednesday.

Starting in the 2026-2027 school year, the district will implement HMH Cursive Writing instruction districtwide for second and third graders.

"This adoption supports our continued commitment to foundational literacy development by providing structured, developmentally appropriate handwriting instruction for all students," the school district stated.

BCPS said 24 elementary schools participated in a cursive pilot program that started in November 2025.

School leaders believe cursive writing is important because it helps with students' fine motor development, letter formation, and writing fluency.

Additionally, officials say learning cursive helps students read historical documents, family letters, and signatures.

BCPS is adding a Cursive Writing Practice Packet to the school district's Parent University website to give students a resource for optional practice at home over the summer.