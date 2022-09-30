Watch CBS News
CSX train hits work truck near Rockville, halting rail traffic

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A CSX freight train hit a truck near Rockville on Thursday night, halting rail traffic in the area and causing at least one road crossing to be blocked.

The crash occurred at a railroad crossing near the intersection of Randolph Road and Nebel Street, said Pete Piringer, chief spokesperson for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

The train pushed the track down the tracks before stopping between Randolph and Nicholson roads.

As a result of the incident, the crossing at Randolph Road was blocked to automobile traffic.

No injuries were reported.

"Apparently Driver and/or occupants left scene prior to" the arrival of first responders, Piringer said.

