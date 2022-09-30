CSX train hits work truck near Rockville, halting rail traffic

BALTIMORE -- A CSX freight train hit a truck near Rockville on Thursday night, halting rail traffic in the area and causing at least one road crossing to be blocked.

The crash occurred at a railroad crossing near the intersection of Randolph Road and Nebel Street, said Pete Piringer, chief spokesperson for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

Update - vehicle struck IAO Nebel St Crossing, work ‘utility’ truck hit by train & ended up on CSX RR tracks between Randolph Rd & Nicholson Rd, no injuries reported (on train or in vehicle) apparently Driver and/or occupants left scene prior to @mcfrs arrival, no hazmat reported https://t.co/azUurWoD9P pic.twitter.com/16kIISvIQe — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) September 30, 2022

The train pushed the track down the tracks before stopping between Randolph and Nicholson roads.

As a result of the incident, the crossing at Randolph Road was blocked to automobile traffic.

Update - Randolph Rd IAO Nebel St, CSX RR Crossing CLOSED/BLOCKED, CSX freight train struck a vehicle ON the RR tracks south of the RR crossing https://t.co/azUurWoD9P pic.twitter.com/Yy7sufiwKa — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) September 30, 2022

No injuries were reported.

"Apparently Driver and/or occupants left scene prior to" the arrival of first responders, Piringer said.