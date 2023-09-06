Watch CBS News
Cromwell Valley Park announces combined fall festival event

BALTIMORE -- The Cromwell Valley Park and the Towson Arts Council are hosting their first combined fall celebration, the Arts in the Park festival, and the Fall Migration Celebration.  

Cromwell Valley "Arts in the Park" Festival

Attendees of the two-day festival can enjoy a variety of family-friendly activities in the scenic park.  Those activities include live music, local artist, crafted goods, and other activities selected by the Towson Arts Collective.  Food trucks and beverages from local establishments will also be available. 

The festival will take place Saturday, Sept. 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Sunday Sept.17 from noon to 5:00 p.m. 

Cromwell Valley third annual Migration Celebration 

The Cromwell Valley Migration Celebration will take place September 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.  

Attendees can enjoy guided hawk watches, demonstrations, hikes, games, and other educational activities.  

