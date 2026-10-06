Crisp, cool, and bright fall weather this week across Maryland

Many communities across northern and central Maryland awakened to their coolest morning today in about five months as temperatures dipped into the lower to middle 40s.

Marathon of sunny and beautiful fall weather across Maryland

After needing a jacket on this Tuesday morning, you'll want to put on the jacket again Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning.

Despite plenty of sunshine, temperatures will only top-out in the low to mid-60s in many spots on Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday afternoon will be a notch warmer, with a highs pushing into the lower 70s after another chilly start to the morning. Wake-up temperatures Wednesday will start in the lower to middle 40s.

The workweek finishes on a fantastic and comfortable note with abundant sunshine on Thursday, which will help push temperatures closer to 80°.

We finish off the week with a fantastic Friday with abundant sunshine and seasonably mild temperatures in the middle 70s.

Baltimore weekend weather starts dry then turns wet

We may not be able to totally snap out of our recent trend of dreary weekends in Baltimore.

Saturday is the WJZ First Alert Weather Team pick of the weekend, with sunshine and comfy temperatures. It'll be great for any fall outdoor activities. Sunshine will give way to some late-day high clouds with a mid-afternoon temperature around 70°.

Gulf moisture will be drawn out of the south and into our region as the weekend comes to a close. This is partially tied to an area of storminess that has a chance of tropical development in the Gulf. If the storm is named in the Gulf, it will be labeled Isaias.

Heavy rain cannot be ruled out Sunday into Monday. Details on this storm are still very uncertain given that it's six days out. Check back throughout the week as details on the timing, intensity and duration of the rain become more clear.