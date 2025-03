Baltimore Fire crews are on the scene of a 2-alarm fire on the 900 block of East Patapsco in South Baltimore.

ACTIVE FIRE INCIDENT#bcfd is currently on the scene of an active fire at 900 block of E Patapsco Ave. Crews are working diligently to contain the blaze and ensure the safety of all individuals involved. Please avoid the area and updates will be provided as they are available. pic.twitter.com/JDrX5msiAI — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) March 22, 2025

Fire officials say there have not been any injuries reported at this time.

Officials ask the public to "please avoid the area" to ensure everyone's safety.